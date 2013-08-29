Lawyer For Amazon's Publishing Chief Blasts Woman Who Accused Him Of Sexual Harassment

A lawyer for Laurence “Larry” Kirshbaum, Amazon’s chief publishing executive, has blasted a woman who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him this week, saying she only wants money and has sued because her bogus threats were ignored.

The lawyer, Catherine L. Redlich, told Business Insider in a statement that Kirshbaum’s accuser, Teresa Ellen McCoy, was an ex of Kirshbaum’s who has previously threatened to kill one of her attorneys. The statement did not elaborate on the alleged death threat.

In the case, McCoy, 55, alleges that Kirshbaum, 69, encouraged her to apply for a job with PEN, the writers’ organisation, and then sent her a series of “flirty” emails in an attempt “to resume sexual relations with her,” the lawsuit states.

The pair fell out after two meetings in two different cafes at which McCoy alleges Kirshbaum sexually assaulted her.

But the allegations aren’t true, Kirshbaum’s attorney says. Here’s the full statement:

This lawsuit is about a consensual relationship from a decade ago which turned sour when McCoy began threatening Mr. Kirshbaum and his family with public embarrassment and demanding money on pain of public disclosure. In the past two years, McCoy has renewed her threats. She has hired at least seven lawyers to try to extract a financial settlement, six of whom she allegedly fired and one of whom she reportedly threatened to kill. We believe the evidence will establish clearly that McCoy’s allegations of employment discrimination and assault are baseless, and have complete confidence that the falsity of her allegations will be proved at trial. Mr. Kirshbaum deeply regrets the toll this matter has taken on his wife and family. It is a personal matter with absolutely no connection to his current employer. He asks that his privacy in this matter be respected while it moves through the legal process.

