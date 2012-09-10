Amazon’s Kindle Fire Won’t Be A Threat To The iPad Until It Remembers The Rest Of The World

Amazon is doing a fantastic job of positioning itself as a serious contender in the tablet category after just a year in the biz. It has one of the most charismatic and focused CEOs in Jeff Bezos, and its event this week has set off mostly positive responses to its new Kindle and Kindle Fire models.

But Amazon’s lack of global content offerings is getting to be a very serious issue, one that will prevent it from competing on a high level with Apple in tablets, as it very much wants to do.



