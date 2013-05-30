See The 'Jewish Baby Bibs' Everyone Is Complaining About Before Amazon Takes Them Down

An Amazon seller is advertising “Jewish baby bibs” that rely on stereotypes of Jews in a possible violation of the company’s policy prohibiting products that “glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual or religious intolerance.”



As such, expect them to disappear from the online retailer any moment.

The bibs appear to be intended as joke gifts for Jewish families with newborns, that aim to get a chuckle from grandparents. Two of the milder ones say “It’s my bris and I’ll cry if I want to!” and “Future Mah Jongg player.”

But two of them rely on pernicious stereotypes. One says “Future lawyer” and is decorated with images of dollar bills. Another says “Future doctor” and features coins.

Shoppers, unsurprisingly, have given them poor reviews. Here are a few:

Canuck 1 said: Great gift for the Hitler Youth!

Wow, “Super Gifts”, FIRST you give us the wonderful “Future Doctor – Jewish Baby Bib”, and now this even more awesome “Future Lawyer – Jewish Baby Bib”. I love the oh-so-subtle religious stereotyping, and I’m looking forward to the new Kiddie Klan onesies with hoods, and Swastika-shaped pacifiers. thanks!

AmazonJustJB says: Really Amazon??

Kind of Offensive here Amazon… Its fine to have a bin that says “Future Lawyer” and you could also have a bib with some $$$ on it.. but to take a bib with Future Lawyer, some images of Money and then list it as a Jewish Baby bib??? I’m definitely offended by this.. I mean really… there’s no need to keep this stereotype going, is there?

AmazonW. Speidel said: This product violates rabbinical teachings

As a Jew I was really excited to find an offensive product that would reinforce negative stereotypes about money grubbing Jews. Unfortunately your bib is made of 2 types of fabric which violates the Torah teachings found in Leviticus 19:19 — that’s really a shame because I liked the way the bib made my nose look much smaller and distracted from my horns.

AmazonA reader said: I can’t imagine any Jew who would purchase this product nor any Jewish parent who would place it on his baby.

AmazonHat tip to The Scroll.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

