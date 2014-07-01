How Jeff Bezos Created One Of The Most Admired And Feared Companies In The World

As the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon sells everything from accordions to zippers.

In fact, it sells nearly $US80 billion worth of goods per year.

But how did Amazon come to be? CNBC’s David Faber recently released a documentary called “Amazon Rising.”

The documentary explores how Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made a bet and ended up creating one of the most important companies in the world.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

