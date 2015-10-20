Amazon just fired back all guns blazing at the NYT's scathing report on working conditions

Amazon has aggressively hit back at a highly critical report from The New York Times in August about employee working conditions.

Jay Carney, the former White House press secretary now working for Amazon as VP of Worldwide Corporate Affairs, has published a post on Medium attacking the article, implying that many of its sources are unreliable.

The Times’ story had said that Amazon has a “bruising” workplace culture, with employees working long hours in often very stressful conditions.

Here’s a particularly brutal passage:

In any story, there are matters of opinion and there are issues of fact. And context is critical. Journalism 101 instructs that facts should be checked and sources should be vetted. When there are two sides of a story, a reader deserves to know them both. Why did the Times choose not to follow standard practice here? We don’t know. But it’s worth noting that they have now twice in less than a year been called out by their own public editor for bias and hype in their coverage of Amazon.

Amazon employees have hit back at the Times’ report before. Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, had said the report “doesn’t describe the Amazon I know.” And an engineering manager, Nick Ciubotariu wrote an extensive rebuttal calling the article a “hatchet piece.”

This story is developing.

