Amazon's Holiday Miracle: Spending-Per-Customer Up 17% (AMZN)

Most analysts assumed the cratering economy in December would slow holiday sales, with gift-givers still buying things, just cheaper items than last year.



Holiday e-commerce data are still trickling in, but it looks like Amazon (AMZN) beat the odds: Both spending per customer and spending per visit were up from last year.

Seeking Alpha: Online retailer Amazon.com completed the 2008 holiday shopping season with exceptionally strong overall results. Overall, spending per customer was $163.63 up 17% from $139.78 in 2007, according to data gathered by Geezeo’s Main Street Spending Index (MSSI).

Customer spending per visit was up 4% to $52.54 in December from $50.52 the previous year. Visits per customer during the month showed a much stronger gain of 12% from 2.77 to 3.11.

See Also:

Amazon Peak-Day Unit Orders Up Encouraging 17% Year-Over-Year

E-Commerce Picking Up In December After Terrible November

Black Friday Traffic Surge Overloads Amazon’s Surge-Proof Server

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.