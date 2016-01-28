Amazon is splashing out on its first-ever Super Bowl commercial

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Amazon is launching its first-ever Super Bowl ad during the big game this year.

The e-commerce giant released a teaser video on Wednesday, starring actor Alec Baldwin and former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.

The video shows the pair attempting to plan an epic Super Bowl party. They consult the Amazon Echo wireless voice command device for help.

Neil Lindsay, VP, Amazon Devices, said in an emailed statement: “Echo has had an amazing reception from customers over the past year — they love it. We thought the Super Bowl was a great chance to tell even more people about what Echo and Alexa can do, and have some fun while doing it.”

The Super Bowl campaign, which has yet to be released, has been created by ad agency Leo Burnett.

Amazon makes its Super Bowl debut in a year when the price of a 30-second ad slot has soared to $5 million on average.

This year’s Super Bowl will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, February 7.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

