Amazon is launching its first-ever live show so you can shop more easily

Amazon ‘Style Code Live’ hosts Frankie Grande, Rachel Smith, and Lyndsey Rodrigues.

Amazon is launching its first-ever live online show called “Style Code Live” on Tuesday that will help grow both its fashion and video ambitions.

The show is sort of an online QVC channel that offers fashion and beauty tips while making it easy for viewers to buy the featured products directly online.

It will also have live chats on the side, allowing the viewers to interact with its celebrity hosts, Lyndsey Rodrigues, Rachel Smith, and Frankie Grande.

The move is the latest in Amazon’s push towards building a stronger presence in the fashion industry.

Last month, it was reported that Amazon had quietly launched 7 of its own fashion labels, while ramping up hiring for its own in-house fashion team.

It’s also a sign that Amazon is doubling down on its video streaming technology. Amazon has been busy expanding its video offerings lately, including releasing its first original show that’s free for everyone. Amazon bought the live video-game-streaming site Twitch for about $1 billion in 2014, so it’s not too surprising that the company wants to build up its video streaming service.

“Style Code Live” is free and will be available at www.amazon.com/stylecodelive every day at 9PM EST.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

