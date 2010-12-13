Amazon's European Sites Go Down! Pro-WikiLeaks Hackers To Blame?*

Photo: Courtesy of United Artists

See updates at the bottom of this post.Right now, Amazon.co.uk (UK), Amazon.fr (France), Amazon.de (Germany) and Amazon.it (Italy) are all down down. This is newsworthy even in itself, but especially so given that Operation Payback, the loose group of hackers who support WikiLeaks, have made Amazon a target, since they took down WikiLeaks. Twitter is abuzz with the news.



We’d previously reported that Operation Payback had decided against hitting Amazon, deeming it too big a target. It would seem Operation Payback has gotten bigger and bolder.

We’ll update as we learn more.

Edit: Gawker writer Andrew Chen tweets that he’s in an Operation Payback IRC channel and that “they’re hitting Mastercard as far as I can tell. They’re confused about [the] Amazon downtime.”

Edit 2: Irish IT engineer Nadir Jeewa tweets that “[all] of Amazon Data Services in Europe” is down.

Edit 3: Aaaaand Amazon Europe is back up! (TheNextWeb)

In any case, this is huge. We can’t remember an Amazon site ever being down. Obviously each second an Amazon site is down represents revenue loss for Amazon, but of course Amazon now offers not just commerce but cloud hosting services, so its sites going down is a huge deal for them.

Amazon probably too big a target for Operation Payback, although who knows? Even if it wasn’t them, tell that to Glen Beck.

Edit 4: Amazon blames a hardware failure for the downtime, says Reuters.

