Amazon's Echo speaker can now give you health advice

Amazon’s Echo speakers can now give you health advice, The Verge reports.

Boston Children’s Hospital has developed an app for the Echo speaker that can field questions about illnesses.

Parents could ask their Echo speaker questions like “My child has a fever of 101. Should I be concerned?” and the Amazon Echo could let parents know whether that’s normal when a child has a cold or something to be worried about.

The Amazon Echo speaker can be loaded with a variety of applications, known as “skills,” that give it extra features. Another example is a news function that reads out the latest headlines.

The Echo has been a hit for Amazon, and it recently announced two new models of the device. One of the models, the Echo Dot, was only able to order through an Amazon Echo.

