What you get when you buy Amazon's speaker that's like Siri for your house

Amazon’s voice-controlled speaker called Echo is now available to anyone who is willing to cough up $US180.

Echo originally launched seven months ago, but it was previously only available to Amazon Prime members who signed up on a waiting list to get the new device. But starting Tuesday anybody can buy Echo for $US180. The device will begin shipping on July 14.

Echo is a Bluetooth speaker that is powered by a voice-activated software called Alexa. Much like Apple’s Siri or Microsoft’s Cortana, Alexa is a voice assistant and is built to respond to a number of demands and questions.

Users can get weather reports, set alarms, create to-do lists, and have it play music all via voice command.

But Echo is really part of Amazon’s big push into the smart home. Since Echo’s original launch, the company has made a number of updates that enable it to be more of a smart home hub.

For starters, the Alexa software can now be used to control compatible Belkin WeMo and Phillips Hue smart home devices. Belkin and Phillips makes things like light switches, power outlets, and light bulbs that you can control over the internet with your smartphone.

Now, the Amazon Echo can control them too if you use voice commands. And unlike other smart home voice assistants that do similar tasks, users do not have to find their phone to control their devices.

Echo can also be used to shop. Users can simply tell Alexa to re-order previously ordered Prime-eligible items that are in the user’s shopping history.

And it can give calendar updates so that users an check what’s next on their Google calendar.

Alexa’s other new updates include providing sports scores and game schedules as well as traffic reports.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

