Amazon's eBook Monday; Not Getting Our Hopes Up

Cnet says Amazon (AMZN) will finally unveil Kindle, its attempt at an e-book reader, at a NYC event Monday. We look forward to hearing more, but until we do, we’ve got to assume that Jeff Bezos’ device will join every other e-book in the failed gadget graveyard.

We love the idea of e-books but haven’t seen one that makes sense yet: In order to provide a compelling alternative to traditional books, they’ve got to offer a significant advantage — price, capabilities, convenience, etc. And from what we’ve heard about the Kindle, it doesn’t pass any of those tests — the device is $400, the titles themselves won’t be sold at significant discounts. Cnet emphasises the Kindle’s Wifi capabilities, which do sound sort of promising, but if we’re going to carry a wireless device we’d like to be able to use it to make phone calls, and that doesn’t appear to be in the cards — yet.

