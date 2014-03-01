Amazon's Drone Program Is Really Just A Kick In The Pants To UPS And FedEx

Amazon’s ballyhooed aerial drone delivery program, “Primer Air,” is really just a feint.

It’s not really about bird-sized quadricopters that will soon land boxes on front doorsteps — within a half-hour. It’s more about putting pressure on the logistics giants, UPS and FedEx, to get their acts together.

That’s the view of Morgan Stanley Analyst Scott Devitt, who covers consumer Internet companies.

“I would take the drones as a skunk works type of project for Amazon,” but one with a strategic agenda, he argues in a video distributed today by Morgan Stanley.

It makes a lot of sense for Amazon, “to have initiatives that are in place that create an incentive for the (shipping) incumbents to actually accelerate investment in their own businesses.”

In other words, Amazon is threatening FedEx and UPS with aerial drones that would cut them out of the delivery chain so that they’ll innovate and invest more in their ground- and air-based shipping, to make it faster, maybe with drones of their own, and more reliable.

At BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s subscription research service covering all things tech, we recently dug into the business ramifications of commercial unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs. While Prime Air may be a skunk works for now, shipping and retail companies would be wise to start preparing for the beginnings of a commercial drone industry:

