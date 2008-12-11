Amazon's Cloud Comes To Europe (AMZN)

Amazon’s (AMZN) cloud computing service keeps getting bigger. This morning the company announced its Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) now has data centres based in Ireland, which should allow better performance for European customers and easier compliance with EU privacy laws.



This move isn’t surprising, but it underscores how aggressive Amazon is being in expanding its cloud computing offerings — and how far ahead Amazon is of its rivals.

