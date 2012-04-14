Jeff Bezos: 'Gatekeepers Slow Innovation'

Jeff Bezos

Amazon’s cloud is so popular, it now routinely handles more than 500,000 transactions every second, and peaks above 1 million.That’s according to a letter to shareholders today from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Bezos was talking about S3, the storage service used by many startups, including Instagram and BandCamp (which is mentioned in the letter).



The letter also notes that Amazon customers have stored more than 900 billion data objects in AWS. (That’s up from about 760 billion at the end of 2011.)

The point of the letter is that AWS and other self-serve Amazon services like Kindle Direct Publishing — which lets authors publish books to on Kindle — help the little guy by letting them do things themselves, with no gatekeeper standing in the way.

As Bezos put it: “even well-meaning gatekeepers slow innovation. When a platform is self-service, even the improbable ideas can get tried, because there’s no expert gatekeeper ready to say ‘that will never work!’ And guess what – many of those improbable ideas do work, and society is the beneficiary of that diversity.”

