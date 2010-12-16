Amazon's Censorship Policy Is Still Incoherent: Incest-Themed Erotica Removed From Kindle Store

Amazon just can’t make up its mind about censoring content in its Kindle store.



The latest: the company has been removing “incest-themed erotica” from the Kindle store, Ars Technica reports.

Most book stores don’t sell that sort of thing, of course, but it’s a strange move for Amazon. The company recently defended selling the much more objectionable Pedophile’s Guide to Love and Pleasure by saying:

Amazon believes it is censorship not to sell certain books simply because we or others believe their message is objectionable. Amazon does not support or promote hatred or criminal acts, however, we do support the right of every individual to make their own purchasing decisions.

Then it caved and removed the book, without further comment. Now it is removing multiple books from at least four different authors, with less cause.

Worse, the authors allege that Amazon has been deleting these books from Kindles remotely. As part of the settlement in a recent lawsuit, Amazon agreed not to do that without permission unless it received a judicial order.

Amazon can police content in the Kindle store or not, as it prefers. But it needs to pick a policy, explain it, and stick to it.

We’ve reached out to Amazon for comment.

