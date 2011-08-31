Amazon's Big Tablet Will Only Start Shipping Next Year

Photo: TechnoBuffalo

Amazon’ 10-inch tablet will start getting built in the first quarter of 2012, DigiTimes reports.By all accounts, Amazon is planning to release two tablets: one smaller, 7 inch tablet which will compete more with the Nook and be a kind of “super Kindle”, and a bigger 10 inch tablet which will compete with the iPad.



According to sources DigiTimes spoke to, both tablets are being built by Foxconn (yes, that Foxconn) which is already building the Kindle, and the small tablet will ship in the fall and the big tablet next year.

Don’t Miss: Everything We Know About The Secret Tablet So Far →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.