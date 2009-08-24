Amazon's Bezos Invests $7 Million In Robots

Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos has invested $7 million in a robotics startup called Heartland Robotics, TechFlash reports.



Heartland Robotics will open for business in a few months, the company’s website says.

The firm says it will combine “the power of computers – embodied in robots – and the extraordinary intelligence of the American workforce, to increase productivity and revitalize manufacturing.”

Heartland Robotics specialises in kind of technology that could help increase efficiency at Amazon’s order fulfillment centres, notes TechFlash:

Bezos has spent a lot of time trying to make Amazon’s network of fulfillment centres more lean and efficient — which might explain his interest in industrial robots.

Incidentally, Amazon’s recent acquisition, Zappos, has a huge distribution centre in Louisville, KY, equipped with robots. The robots reportedly helped speed up the company’s order fulfillment process. Zappos’ CEO told employees that Amazon might want to use the Louisville distribution centre for its inventory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.