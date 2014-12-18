The 20 Best-Selling Books Of The Year, According To Amazon

If you often see the same books being read on your morning commute, it may be your cue to grab a copy yourself.

Amazon just released its list of the 20 best-selling books of 2014, and chances are you’ve already seen people reading them on the train.

It’s not too late to read — or reread — the bestsellers of the year.

1. “The Invention of Wings” by Sue Monk Kid: Set in the south in the early 1800s, this Oprah Book Club book follows the complicated relationship between Handful, a slave, and Sarah, her owner, as they grow up together from childhood. Their confusing friendship, in the face of politics and societal norms, becomes a beautiful and difficult thing to watch as it changes over time.

2. “Grey Mountain” by John Grisham: When the recession causes Samantha Kofer to lose her Wall Street law firm job, she takes a job at a legal aid clinic in Virginia until she can hopefully get back to big law. But while her new job, for the first time, puts her front and center in the court room, it also puts her in terrible danger.

3. “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr: This National Book Award Finalist follows both Marie-Laure, a blind French Girl living with her father during World War II, and Werner, a German orphan with a knack for building and fixing radios. As their paths cross, this haunting story will question how life and art are influenced by war.

4. “Twenty Seconds Ago (Jack Reacher, #19)” by Lee Child: After years of being out of the Army, Jack Reacher is pulled back into service at the CIA and State Department after someone tried to shoot the president of France. In Child’s latest Jack Reacher instalment , Reacher finds himself face to face with an old enemy and old memories.

5. “Big Little Lies” by Liane Moriarty: From the author of the bestselling “The Husband’s Secret,” this book focuses on three Australian mums, all with pre-schoolers in the same class. Sounds straightforward, except by the end of the book one of them will be dead. Each mother carries a secret in this witty book that dissects the lives of three suburban families.

6. “The Target (Will Robie series)” by David Baldacci: Will Robie and his partner Jessica Reel are called in by the President to take down an international criminal. Baldacci’s thrilling page-turner keeps the reader hooked as Robie and Reel hunt down their target, yet become targets themselves.

7. “The Fixed Trilogy” by Laurelin Paige: Fans of “Fifty Shades of Grey” will love “The Fixed Trilogy,” which follows Alayna Wither, a rising star at the nightclub she works at, and Hudson Pierce, her boss who can’t keep his eyes off her, and who Alayna can’t seem to stay away from despite both their troubled pasts.

8. “The Heroes of Olympus Book Five: The Blood of Olympus” by Rick Riordan: The fifth book in Riordan’s hit series launches the reader right in the middle of the Argo II crew’s battle with the earth mother, Gaia. The story is funny and action-packed as the crew races against time to stop Gaia and her giants before the world is destroyed.

9. “Top Secret Twenty-One (Stephanie Plum)” by Janet Evanovich: Stephanie Plum has to bring in a criminal used car dealer who missed his court date. But he’s gone missing, and his No. 2 man is Stephanie’s only clue and, to top it all off, now his old boss wants him dead. All in a day’s work for Stephanie Plum.

10. “Killing Patton: The Strange Death of World War II’s Most Audacious General” by Bill O’Reilly: Just one of two nonfiction books to make the list, “Killing Patton” takes a look into the mysterious death of General George Patton, Jr., and theories about what, or who, may have really killed him.

11. “Unlucky 13 (Women’s Murder Club)” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro: With a loving husband, new baby, great job, and close friends, San Francisco detective Lindsay Boxer has it all figured out… until the FBI mails her a photo of a notorious killer, and Lindsay and fellow members of the Women’s Murder club must find the killer before she finds them.

12. “The Edge of Eternity: Book Three of the Century Trilogy” by Ken Follett: The Century Trilogy follows five families from different countries through the 20th century. The third book spans from the ’60s to the ’80s — an engrossing look at how the events of these three decades impact families from around the world.

13. “Shadow Spell (Cousins O’Dwyer)” by Nora Roberts: In the second book of the trilogy, Connor O’Dwyer and his sister Branna’s best friend Meara work together on a regular basis without incident, but a near-death experience brings the two of them closer than ever — which would be fine, except Meara is afraid to get too close, and Connor is afraid of what he might unleash if he falls for her.

14. “Mr. Mercedes” by Stephen King: Hundreds of people are waiting hopefully on line for a job fair when a Mercedes plows into the crowd, killing and injuring a number of people before driving off. Months later retired cop Bill Hodges gets a letter from the alleged driver threatening to do more damage, pulling him out of retirement to prevent history from repeating itself.

15. “Blood Magick (Cousins O’Dwyer)” by Nora Roberts: The second Nora Roberts book to make the list is the third in the O’Dwyer trilogy. This time Branna finds herself reunited with an old lover, yet both fear for a repeat of the heartache they caused each other years ago. “Blood Magick” is an entertaining, mystical finale to Roberts’ beloved trilogy.

16. “Field of Prey” by John Sandford: When a teenage couple encounter a dead body in an abandoned cornfield, Lucas Davenport is called in. Then more bodies turn up — 15 to be precise, and Lucas starts to notice an unusual pattern about when the victims were killed, almost like clockwork.

17. “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood (Outlander)” by Diana Gabaldon: It’s 1778. France has just declared war of Great Britain, and the Fraser family is caught up in marriages, re-marriages, illegitimate children… and time travel. Gabaldon’s thrilling series comes to life again in her latest instalment .

18. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” by Jeff Kinney: Everyone’s favourite “wimpy kid” Greg Heffley doesn’t want to go on his family road trip. It’s bound to be a disaster. But despite wrong turns, a fender bender, and gross gas station bathrooms, Greg is in for a bigger adventure than he imagined in Kinney’s entertaining and cleverly illustrated short chapter book.

19. “City of Heavenly Fire (The Mortal Instruments)” by Cassandra Clare: In an alternate, fantasy world, Sebastian Morgenstern is turning shadowhunters into demons and against each other. Clary, Jace, and Simon must stop him, which would be easier if only he weren’t Clary’s brother.

20. “Flash Boys” by Michael Lewis: Post-financial crisis, the stock market is less free than before, and all the characters involved either benefit from it big time, or are set to level the playing field. “Flash Boys” is a compelling nonfiction book that reveals the darkness, greed, and corruption on Wall Street.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.