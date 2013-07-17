Amazon's Best-Selling TV And Movies Of 2013 — So Far

‘A Good Day to Die Hard’ is the fifth instalment of the ‘Die Hard’ series, starring Bruce Willis.

Amazon released its list of best-selling television shows and movies for the first half of 2013.



The numbers aren’t exactly a reflection of the flicks’ box office performance.

“A Good Day to Die Hard” grossed $67 million in theatres, while Amazon’s third-place title, “Skyfall,” earned a cool $300 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The TV season sales line up more with ratings.

This spring, HBO’s darling “Game of Thrones” averaged 13.6 million viewers, booting “True Blood” from its spot as the second-most watched series in the network’s history.

See the full list below:

Best-Selling Movies

1. “A Good Day to Die Hard”

2. “Djanjo Unchained”

3. “Skyfall”

4. “Lincoln”

5. “Life of Pi”

Best-Selling Kids & Family Movies

1. “Monsters, Inc.”

2. “LEGO Batman: The Movie — DC Super Heroes Unite”

3. “Wreck-it Ralph”

4. “Escape from Planet Earth”

5. “Mulan” / “Mulan II”

Best-Selling TV Shows

1. “Game of Thrones: The Complete Second Season”

2. “True Blood: The Complete Fifth Season”

3. “Dexter: The Seventh Season”

4. “The Bible: The Epic Miniseries”

5. “Breaking Bad: The Fifth Season”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

