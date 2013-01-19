Amazon's Latest Feature Made This Startup Founder Get All Emotional

Photo: Joi Ito via Flickr

John Battelle, founder and executive chairman of Federated Media, has always been a fan of Amazon, but never really felt an emotional connection to the company until now. Batelle recently received an email from Amazon notifying him that he has 146 CDs eligible for AutoRip.

“Now THAT is surprise and delight,” Battelle writes on his blog. “This is how you leverage your past relationship with your customers to foster massive loyalty.”

AutoRip is one of Amazon’s latest features that gives CD buyers free digital copies of songs to store in their Amazon Cloud Player library.

Battelle says that AutoRip is the “exact opposite” of what he typically expects from the music industry.

“I have no idea how Amazon got them to play along with this, but I am sure as hell glad they did,” Battelle writes.

