Amazon's Secret Android Tablets Are Codenamed "Coyote" And "Hollywood"

New leaked last week that Amazon is likely working on multiple Android tablets for release this year.



Now, BGR has learned that two of the tablets will be codenamed “Coyote” and “Hollywood.”

Coyote will be a cheaper tablet powered by NVIDIA Tegra 2 processor, according to BGR’s source.

The Hollywood tablet will be more powerful and sport a quad-core (!) NVIDIA processor.

Sounds credible to us, so far.

