Amazon's Android Appstore Gets Exclusive With Angry Birds Rio

By M.H. Williams

Rovio has announced that the Android version of Angry Birds Rio will be available exclusively through the Amazon Appstore. The Android version of Angry Birds was originally exclusive to GetJar, another mobile app store. The Amazon Appstore will also feature paid versions of Angry Birds and Angry Birds Seasons, which are currently only available in free ad-supported versions on Google’s Android Market.

“The Android platform has seen phenomenal growth, and it’s great that new avenues for app distribution are opening up,” says CEO Mikael Hed. “The openness of the Android platform works for the benefit of consumers and developers alike. It has been delightful to team up with Amazon to bring the Angry Birds franchise to this great new application marketplace.”

Amazon has launched a page for Angry Birds Rio, despite the fact that the Appstore has yet to launch. Rovio has the game scheduled for release on March 22, so Amazon’s store will probably go live prior to that date.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.