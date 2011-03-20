Amazon's Android App Store Is Launching Tuesday

Photo: Screenshot

Amazon‘s Android app store is launching on Tuesday, sources tell Wired. We’ll see if it’s all it’s cracked up to be!The latest reports say it’s going to launch with a few exclusives including new Angry Birds games, as well as several heavily discounted apps.



This app store is a very interesting play from Amazon because it has implications for mobile payments, Kindle and more.

