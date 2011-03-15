Amazon's Android Store Gets New Angry Birds Game As An Exclusive

Photo: Screenshot

Amazon‘s Android app store, which will supposedly launch this month, is going to get a nice exclusive in the form of a Angry Birds Rio, the latest exclusive game, the companies have announced. The app store will also get ad-free versions of Angry Birds and Angry Birds Seasons.This is interesting for several reasons:



It means Amazon is serious about its Android app store. The store is potentially a very big deal, as it could be a prelude for some sort of Amazon Android/Kindle tablet, or a big mobile payments push.

Angry Birds maker Rovio has been trashing Android’s app store in the press. They say it’s harder to charge for things and more confusing. So they’re putting their money where their mouth is.

Amazon is probably paying Rovio for the exclusive, but that’s a smart move: it’s a great loss leader. For the app store to get traction, people have to first install it, and no app generates quite the kind of fanatical devotion that Angry Birds does. If it gets people to install the app store on their phones, they can recoup that in many ways. Amazon is doing its job as a retailer to get great products to consumers.

