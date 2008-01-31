Amazon's Amazing Kindle Sales: Really?

SAI’s Jonathan Kennedy, reporting on Amazon’s Q4 earnings call, says that AMZN execs are over the moon about the Kindle, the much-hyped e-book reader they launched last fall. Jon’s paraphrase:

Kindle is outpacing our expectations, working hard to increase number of units we can supply. Super excited by strong demand.

This is the second time Amazon execs have said Kindle demand has caught them off-guard: They ran out of the $399 reader before Christmas. But we remain confused by this report and every other anecdote we’ve heard about the Kindle’s supposed must-have attributes. Who is buying the Kindle? And what are they doing with them? We’ve never seen one in the wild, nor do we know anyone who’s purchased one, or know anyone who knows anyone who’s purchased one.

We do know people who are interested in seeing the demo Kindle that Amazon was kind enough to give us last fall. But again, that’s because they’ve never seen one. And after we show them ours, it generally gets a oh, that’s nice reaction — not a oh man, I gotta get one of those!



So, SAI readers, help us out: Do you want to buy a Kindle? Have you bought a Kindle? Do you know anyone who’s bought a Kindle? Let us know in comments below.

Update: Amazon buys audio book pioneer Audible for $300 million; obvious bundling possibilities with the Kindle, which already sports a crude MP3 player.

