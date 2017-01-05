Amazon's voice-assistant Alexa is coming to its first phone ever

Amazon’s voice-assistant Alexa is coming to a smartphone for the first time.

That’s according to a billboard, first spotted by Digital Trends’ Andy Boxall, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) currently being held in Las Vegas.

The billboard says the Chinese smartphone maker Huawei’s Mate 9 will be the “first smartphone with Amazon Alexa,” adding it will be available on January 6 through Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and B&H.

The announcement is a big move for Alexa, which first gained popularity through Amazon’s speaker device Echo. Amazon has been aggressively pushing for Alexa to become more widely used in other devices, like tablets and gadgets made by third parties, under the goal of making it a broader platform.

Amazon’s representative wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Here’s the photo of Huawei’s billboard, shared through Boxall’s Twitter account:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

