9 best business books in tech this year, according to Amazon

Last week, Amazon published the best books of 2015 list.

The annual feature includes top 20 lists of books in smaller categories from cooking to mystery thrillers, too.

We sorted through the business category to find the ones relevant to people in tech. The top 20 books were picked by Amazon editors who chose the “keepers, the ones we couldn’t forget.”

The editors also say they cast ballots and encourage readers to vote on the best books across many categories. The Amazon list also takes best sellers and customer favourites into consideration, as well as books that deserve more attention.

See below for this year’s best business books in tech, recommended by Amazon.

'Superforecasting: The Art and Science of Prediction' by Philip E. Tetlock and Dan Gardner Amazon Book description: 'In Superforecasting, Tetlock and coauthor Dan Gardner offer a masterwork on prediction, drawing on decades of research and the results of a massive, government-funded forecasting tournament. The Good Judgment Project involves tens of thousands of ordinary people -- including a Brooklyn filmmaker, a retired pipe installer, and a former ballroom dancer -- who set out to forecast global events. Some of the volunteers have turned out to be astonishingly good. They have beaten other benchmarks, competitors, and prediction markets. They have even beaten the collective judgment of intelligence analysts with access to classified information. They are 'superforecasters.'' Amazon rating: 4.3/5 Order here. 'Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future' by Ashlee Vance Amazon Book description: 'In Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, veteran technology journalist Ashlee Vance provides the first inside look into the extraordinary life and times of Silicon Valley's most audacious entrepreneur. Written with exclusive access to Musk, his family and friends, the book traces the entrepreneur's journey from a rough upbringing in South Africa to the pinnacle of the global business world. Vance spent more than 30 hours in conversation with Musk and interviewed close to 300 people to tell the tumultuous stories of Musk's world-changing companies: PayPal, Tesla Motors, SpaceX and SolarCity, and to characterise a man who has renewed American industry and sparked new levels of innovation while making plenty of enemies along the way.' Amazon rating: 4.6/5 Order here. 'Work Rules!: Insights from Inside Google That Will Transform How You Live and Lead' by Laszlo Bock Amazon Book description: 'From the visionary head of Google's innovative People Operations comes a groundbreaking inquiry into the philosophy of work-and a blueprint for attracting the most spectacular talent to your business and ensuring that they succeed...WORK RULES! shows how to strike a balance between creativity and structure, leading to success you can measure in quality of life as well as market share. Read it to build a better company from within rather than from above; read it to reawaken your joy in what you do.' Amazon rating: 4.4/5 Order here. 'Future Crimes: Everything Is Connected, Everyone Is Vulnerable and What We Can Do About It' by Marc Goodman Amazon Book description: 'One of the world's leading authorities on global security, Marc Goodman takes readers deep into the digital underground to expose the alarming ways criminals, corporations, and even countries are using new and emerging technologies against you -- and how this makes everyone more vulnerable than ever imagined.' Amazon rating: 4.6/5 Order here. 'Rise of the Robots: Technology and the Threat of a Jobless Future' by Martin Ford Amazon Book description: 'In Rise of the Robots, Ford details what machine intelligence and robotics can accomplish, and implores employers, scholars, and policy makers alike to face the implications. The past solutions to technological disruption, especially more training and education, aren't going to work, and we must decide, now, whether the future will see broad-based prosperity or catastrophic levels of inequality and economic insecurity. Rise of the Robots is essential reading for anyone who wants to understand what accelerating technology means for their own economic prospects -- not to mention those of their children -- as well as for society as a whole.' Amazon rating: 4.3/5 Order here. 'Data and Goliath: The Hidden Battles to Collect Your Data and Control Your World' by Bruce Schneier Amazon Book description: 'In Data and Goliath, security expert Bruce Schneier offers another path, one that values both security and privacy. He shows us exactly what we can do to reform our government surveillance programs and shake up surveillance-based business models, while also providing tips for you to protect your privacy every day. You'll never look at your phone, your computer, your credit cards, or even your car in the same way again.' Amazon rating: 4.7/5 Order here. 'Becoming Steve Jobs: The Evolution of a Reckless Upstart into a Visionary Leader' by Brent Schlender Amazon Book description: 'Becoming Steve Jobs takes on and breaks down the existing myth and stereotypes about Steve Jobs. The conventional, one-dimensional view of Jobs is that he was half-genius, half-jerk from youth, an irascible and selfish leader who slighted friends and family alike. Becoming Steve Jobs answers the central question about the life and career of the Apple cofounder and CEO: How did a young man so reckless and arrogant that he was exiled from the company he founded become the most effective visionary business leader of our time, ultimately transforming the daily life of billions of people?' Amazon rating: 4.5/5 Order here. Marissa Mayer and the Fight to Save Yahoo! by Nicholas Carlson Amazon Disclosure! This was written by Business Insider's Nicholas Carlson. Book description: ''Marissa Mayer and the Fight to Save Yahoo!' is the inside story of how Yahoo got into such awful shape in the first place, Marissa Mayer's controversial rise at Google, and her desperate fight to save an Internet icon...In author Nicholas Carlson's capable hands, this riveting book captures Mayer's rise and Yahoo's missteps as a dramatic illustration of what it takes to grab the brass ring in Silicon Valley. And it reveals whether it is possible for a big lumbering tech company to stay relevant in today's rapidly changing business landscape.' Amazon rating: 4.3/5 Order here. 'Mindful Work: How Meditation Is Changing Business from the Inside Out' by David Gelles Amazon Book description: 'For the past few years, mindfulness has begun to transform the American workplace. Many of our largest companies, such as General Mills, Ford, Target, and Google, have built extensive programs to foster mindful practices among their workers. Mindful Work is the first book to explain how all sorts of businesses and any kind of worker can benefit from meditation, yoga, and other mindful techniques.' Amazon rating: 4.3/5 Order here.

