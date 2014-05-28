100 Mystery Novels Everyone Should Read In Their Lifetime

Megan Willett
A good mystery novel will chill its readers, keeping them on their toes until the final reveal.

Amazon editors debuted a new list of the 100 mysteries and thrillers that everyone should read in their lifetime, based on reader selections and ratings at Goodreads.

From well-known authors like Agatha Christie and Edgar Allan Poe to suspense-genre newcomers, these are the 100 thrillers that will keep you reading deep into the night (in alphabetical order).

  1. “A Coffin for Dimitrios” by Eric Ambler

  2. “A Great Deliverance” by Elizabeth George

  3. “A is for Alibi: A Kinsey Millhone Mystery” by Sue Grafton

  4. “A Judgement in Stone” by Ruth Rendell

  5. “A Rage in Harlem” by Chester Himes

  6. “A Simple Plan” by Scott Smith

  7. “A Time to Kill” by John Grisham

  8. “An Unsuitable Job for a Woman (Cordelia Grey Mysteries, No. 1)” by P.D. James

  9. “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie

  10. “Before I Go To Sleep” by S. J. Watson

  11. “Berlin Noir: March Violets; The Pale Criminal; A German Requiem” by Philip Kerr

  12. “Blindsighted” by Karin Slaughter

  13. “Cape Fear” by John D. MacDonald

  14. “Clockers” by Richard Price

  15. “Dance Hall of the Dead” by Tony Hillerman

  16. “Devil in a Blue Dress (Easy Rawlins Mysteries)” by Walter Mosley

  17. “Encyclopedia Brown, Boy Detective” by Donald J. Sobol

  18. “Evil and the Mask” by Fuminori Nakamura

  19. “Eye of the Needle” by Ken Follett

  20. “Fer-de-Lance” by Rex Stout

  21. “From Hell” by Alan Moore

  22. “From Russia with Love” by Ian Fleming

  23. “Gaudy Night: A Lord Peter Wimsey Mystery with Harriet Vane” by Dorothy L. Sayers

  24. “Get Shorty” by Elmore Leonard

  25. “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn

  26. “Gorky Park (Arkady Renko, No. 1)” by Martin Cruz Smith

  27. “I, the Jury” by Mickey Spillane

  28. “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote

  29. “In the Woods” by Tana French

  30. “Into the Darkest Corner” by Elizabeth Haynes

  31. “Killing Floor (Jack Reacher)” by Lee Child

  32. “Kiss the Girls (Alex Cross)” by James Patterson

  33. “L.A. Confidential” by James Ellroy

  34. “Marathon Man” by William Goldman

  35. “Miami Blues” by Charles Willeford

  36. “Misery” by Stephen King

  37. “Motherless Brooklyn” by Jonathan Lethem

  38. “Murder on the Orient Express: A Hercule Poirot Mystery” by Agatha Christie

  39. “Mystic River” by Dennis Lehane

  40. “Nick’s Trip” by George P. Pelecanos

  41. “Night Soldiers” by Alan Furst

  42. “No Country for Old Men” by Cormac McCarthy

  43. “One for the Money (Stephanie Plum Novels)” by Janet Evanovich

  44. “Postmortem (Kay Scarpetta Mysteries)” by Patricia Cornwell

  45. “Presumed Innocent” by Scott Turow

  46. “Pulp” by Charles Bukowski

  47. “Raise the Titanic! (Dirk Pitt Adventure)” by Clive Cussler

  48. “Rebecca” by Daphne Du Maurier

  49. “Red Dragon” by Thomas Harris

  50. “Relic (Pendergast, Book 1)” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

  51. “Shogun” by James Clavell

  52. “Sister” by Rosamund Lupton

  53. “Still Life (Chief Inspector Armand Gamache Mysteries, No. 1)” by Louise Penny

  54. “Storm Front (Dresden Files)” by Jim Butcher

  55. “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson

  56. “Tell No One” by Harlan Coben

  57. “The Alienist” by Caleb Carr

  58. “The Andromeda Strain” by Michael Crichton

  59. “The Bat: The First Inspector Harry Hole Novel” by James McBride

  60. “The Bone Collector: The First Lincoln Rhyme Novel” by Jeffery Deaver

  61. “The Bourne Identity: Jason Bourne Book #1” by Robert Ludlum

  62. “The Circular Staircase” by Mary Roberts Rinehart

  63. “The Complete Sherlock Holmes: All 4 Novels and 56 Short Stories” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

  64. “The Da Vinci Code” by Dan Brown

  65. “The Daughter of Time” by Josephine Tey

  66. “The Day of the Jackal” by Frederick Forsyth

  67. “The Drowning Pool” by Ross Macdonald

  68. “The Eiger Sanction” by Trevanian

  69. “The Eight” by Katherine Neville

  70. “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” by Stieg Larsson

  71. “The Gold-Bug and Other Tales” by Edgar Allan Poe

  72. “The Hot Rock” by Donald E. Westlake

  73. “The Hot Spot” by Charles Williams

  74. “The Hunt for Red October” by Tom Clancy

  75. “The Kill Artist” by Daniel Silva

  76. “The Killer Inside Me” by Jim Thompson

  77. “The Last Good Kiss” by James Crumley

  78. “The Long Goodbye” by Raymond Chandler

  79. “The Maltese Falcon” by Dashiell Hammett

  80. “The Name of the Rose” by Umberto Eco

  81. “The Neon Rain: A Dave Robicheaux Novel” by James Lee Burke

  82. “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency” by Alexander McCall Smith

  83. “The Poet” by Michael Connelly

  84. “The Postman Always Rings Twice” by James M. Cain

  85. “The Quiet American” by Graham Greene

  86. “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt

  87. “The Secret of the Old Clock (Nancy Drew, Book 1)” by Carolyn Keene

  88. “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold: A George Smiley Novel” by John le Carré

  89. “The Strangers in the House” by Georges Simenon

  90. “The Surgeon: A Rizzoli & Isles Novel” by Tess Gerritsen

  91. “The Talented Mr. Ripley” by Patricia Highsmith

  92. “The Tower Treasure (The Hardy Boys No. 1)” by Franklin W. Dixon

  93. “The Trial” by Franz Kafka

  94. “The Westing Game” by Ellen Raskin

  95. “The Woman in White” by Wilkie Collins

  96. “True Confessions” by John Gregory Dunne

  97. “What the Dead Know” by Laura Lippman

  98. “Where Are the Children?” by Mary Higgins Clark

  99. “Wife of the Gods” by Kwei Quartey

  100. “Winter’s Bone” by Daniel Woodrell

