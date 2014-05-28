100 Mystery Novels Everyone Should Read In Their Lifetime

A good mystery novel will chill its readers, keeping them on their toes until the final reveal.
Amazon editors debuted a new list of the 100 mysteries and thrillers that everyone should read in their lifetime, based on reader selections and ratings at Goodreads.
From well-known authors like Agatha Christie and Edgar Allan Poe to suspense-genre newcomers, these are the 100 thrillers that will keep you reading deep into the night (in alphabetical order).
“A Coffin for Dimitrios” by Eric Ambler
“A Great Deliverance” by Elizabeth George
“A is for Alibi: A Kinsey Millhone Mystery” by Sue Grafton
“A Judgement in Stone” by Ruth Rendell
“A Rage in Harlem” by Chester Himes
“A Simple Plan” by Scott Smith
“A Time to Kill” by John Grisham
“An Unsuitable Job for a Woman (Cordelia Grey Mysteries, No. 1)” by P.D. James
“And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie
“Before I Go To Sleep” by S. J. Watson
“Berlin Noir: March Violets; The Pale Criminal; A German Requiem” by Philip Kerr
“Blindsighted” by Karin Slaughter
“Cape Fear” by John D. MacDonald
“Clockers” by Richard Price
“Dance Hall of the Dead” by Tony Hillerman
“Devil in a Blue Dress (Easy Rawlins Mysteries)” by Walter Mosley
“Encyclopedia Brown, Boy Detective” by Donald J. Sobol
“Evil and the Mask” by Fuminori Nakamura
“Eye of the Needle” by Ken Follett
“Fer-de-Lance” by Rex Stout
“From Hell” by Alan Moore
“From Russia with Love” by Ian Fleming
“Gaudy Night: A Lord Peter Wimsey Mystery with Harriet Vane” by Dorothy L. Sayers
“Get Shorty” by Elmore Leonard
“Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn
“Gorky Park (Arkady Renko, No. 1)” by Martin Cruz Smith
“I, the Jury” by Mickey Spillane
“In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote
“In the Woods” by Tana French
“Into the Darkest Corner” by Elizabeth Haynes
“Killing Floor (Jack Reacher)” by Lee Child
“Kiss the Girls (Alex Cross)” by James Patterson
“L.A. Confidential” by James Ellroy
“Marathon Man” by William Goldman
“Miami Blues” by Charles Willeford
“Misery” by Stephen King
“Motherless Brooklyn” by Jonathan Lethem
“Murder on the Orient Express: A Hercule Poirot Mystery” by Agatha Christie
“Mystic River” by Dennis Lehane
“Nick’s Trip” by George P. Pelecanos
“Night Soldiers” by Alan Furst
“No Country for Old Men” by Cormac McCarthy
“One for the Money (Stephanie Plum Novels)” by Janet Evanovich
“Postmortem (Kay Scarpetta Mysteries)” by Patricia Cornwell
“Presumed Innocent” by Scott Turow
“Pulp” by Charles Bukowski
“Raise the Titanic! (Dirk Pitt Adventure)” by Clive Cussler
“Rebecca” by Daphne Du Maurier
“Red Dragon” by Thomas Harris
“Relic (Pendergast, Book 1)” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
“Shogun” by James Clavell
“Sister” by Rosamund Lupton
“Still Life (Chief Inspector Armand Gamache Mysteries, No. 1)” by Louise Penny
“Storm Front (Dresden Files)” by Jim Butcher
“Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson
“Tell No One” by Harlan Coben
“The Alienist” by Caleb Carr
“The Andromeda Strain” by Michael Crichton
“The Bat: The First Inspector Harry Hole Novel” by James McBride
“The Bone Collector: The First Lincoln Rhyme Novel” by Jeffery Deaver
“The Bourne Identity: Jason Bourne Book #1” by Robert Ludlum
“The Circular Staircase” by Mary Roberts Rinehart
“The Complete Sherlock Holmes: All 4 Novels and 56 Short Stories” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
“The Da Vinci Code” by Dan Brown
“The Daughter of Time” by Josephine Tey
“The Day of the Jackal” by Frederick Forsyth
“The Drowning Pool” by Ross Macdonald
“The Eiger Sanction” by Trevanian
“The Eight” by Katherine Neville
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” by Stieg Larsson
“The Gold-Bug and Other Tales” by Edgar Allan Poe
“The Hot Rock” by Donald E. Westlake
“The Hot Spot” by Charles Williams
“The Hunt for Red October” by Tom Clancy
“The Kill Artist” by Daniel Silva
“The Killer Inside Me” by Jim Thompson
“The Last Good Kiss” by James Crumley
“The Long Goodbye” by Raymond Chandler
“The Maltese Falcon” by Dashiell Hammett
“The Name of the Rose” by Umberto Eco
“The Neon Rain: A Dave Robicheaux Novel” by James Lee Burke
“The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency” by Alexander McCall Smith
“The Poet” by Michael Connelly
“The Postman Always Rings Twice” by James M. Cain
“The Quiet American” by Graham Greene
“The Secret History” by Donna Tartt
“The Secret of the Old Clock (Nancy Drew, Book 1)” by Carolyn Keene
“The Spy Who Came in from the Cold: A George Smiley Novel” by John le Carré
“The Strangers in the House” by Georges Simenon
“The Surgeon: A Rizzoli & Isles Novel” by Tess Gerritsen
“The Talented Mr. Ripley” by Patricia Highsmith
“The Tower Treasure (The Hardy Boys No. 1)” by Franklin W. Dixon
“The Trial” by Franz Kafka
“The Westing Game” by Ellen Raskin
“The Woman in White” by Wilkie Collins
“True Confessions” by John Gregory Dunne
“What the Dead Know” by Laura Lippman
“Where Are the Children?” by Mary Higgins Clark
“Wife of the Gods” by Kwei Quartey
“Winter’s Bone” by Daniel Woodrell
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
