The Amazonian Tribe That Was Contacted For The First Time This Year Has Been Attacked By Drug Traffickers

Earlier this year BBC Human Planet showed images of an Amazonian tribe that has never been contacted by modern civilisation. Dramatic photos showed Indians in loincloths pointing at a helicopter.



Well, now that tribe has disappeared after a suspected attack by Peruvian drug traffickers, according to the Daily Mail.

Brazil’s bureau for Indian affairs sent men to investigate after drug traffickers overwhelmed a guard post near the tribe. The camp had been abandoned hastily, leaving broken arrows that suggest combat. The tribe may face as much danger from disease as from guns in the incident.

Here are pictures from February:

Photo: Courtesy of uncontactedtribes.org

Photo: Courtesy of uncontactedtribes.org

Photo: Courtesy of uncontactedtribes.org

