Amazon's Daily Deals Site Is Growing Like Crazy

Jeff Bezos

Photo: AP

AmazonLocal has a strong future.The daily deals site posted more than 300% revenue growth in September.



It has expanded to 40 markets and brought in $4 million of gross revenue in September, Yipit reported.

By comparison, the revenue of Google Offers jumped 236% to just under $900,000.

That figure pales in comparison to the biggest players in the game — Groupon and LivingSocial brought in $143.9 million and $59.3 million, respectively, in September — but it is good enough for fourth-place in the daily deals category.

According to the New York Post, Amazon is getting some help from the LivingSocial team. In December, Bezos’ company invested $175 million in LS.

