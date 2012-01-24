Amazon—Again!—Uses Cheap-Shot 'Sex Sells' Tactic For Kindle Campaign

Amazon’s latest TV commercial for the Kindle Fire again features a female model distracting viewers from the device — for all the wrong reasons. Whether it’s deliberate or not is anyone’s guess. (Video below.)

At first glance, the Kindle Fire ad seems unremarkable: a career-type woman arrives at her brownstone townhouse to find that Amazon has left one of its familiar boxes on her doorstep. To her delight, it’s the new Kindle Fire. And … scene!

Except … that the ad features four loving closeups of her bare thighs before it gets to the point: that the Kindle Fire costs $199.

Advertisers use sex to sell all sorts of things, of course, but usually the pitch is overt. This ad, by contrast, looks like it was filmed by paparazzi hoping to get an “upskirt” shot of a starlet climbing out of a limousine. (The actress is Spanish model Karme Boixadera.)

I’m not the only person to notice this visual ambush.



Check out the comments section under Kindle’s YouTube account. There were 161 at the time of writing, many of which seem to be more focused on the model’s pelvic region than the product she’s promoting. (There’s also an amusing secondary discussion about whether the woman is stealing the Kindle from someone else’s steps.)

It’s not the first time Amazon has employed questionable sexual tactics to sell the Kindle. Back in 2010, America was plunged into a civil war over the “Kindle Poolside Girl,” whose black bikini and expensive sunglasses gave her either a come-hither/girl-next-door quality, or made her into a snooty ice queen, depending on your view.

That campaign was replaced by a slightly less irritating spot that suggested a new Kindle would re-light your love life and fill your days with an ever-growing circle of laughing hipster buddies.

Given that history, what are we to make of the tagline Amazon (and its ad agency, Walrus) is using for the Kindle Fire: “Placing the Things You Love at Your Fingertips”?

