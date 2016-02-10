The only way to get out of Amazon's terms of service is a zombie apocalypse

Only the fall of civilisation from a widespread zombie attack will release you from Amazon’s terms of service for one of its new products.

The company just released a game engine called Lumberyard that gives developers a bunch of free tools, but one of the best parts of the announcement was hidden in the Amazon Web Services Service Terms.

In one of the new clauses related to Lumberyard, Amazon says that developers can’t use its materials for “life-critical or safety-critical systems.”

However, that rule will be voided if there is a “a widespread viral infection transmitted via bites or contact with bodily fluids that causes human corpses to reanimate and seek to consume living human flesh, blood, brain or nerve tissue and is likely to result in the fall of organised civilisation.”

So, if the zombies attack, feel free to use Lumberyard in any way you please.

Here’s the full screenshot (first spotted thanks to Twitter user Diane Patterson):

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

