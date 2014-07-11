Amazon Just Launched A Box And Dropbox Killer -- And It Really Needs One

Amazon launched on Wednesday a challenger to Box and Dropbox: an enterprise cloud file storage service called Zocalo.

Zocalo allows you to access and share files on any type of device, Amazon says.

The service costs just $US5 per user per month and comes with 200GB of storage and no other software requirements.

Companies that use Amazon WorkSpaces get free storage up to 50GB, or can elect to pay $US2 a month per user for the entire 200GB. Amazon WorkSpaces

gives employees access to Windows 7 in the cloud, which can be accessed on any device.

While Amazon is already popular with enterprises for its cloud-computing storage offerings, those are used mostly by IT professionals. Amazon hasn’t exactly been a major player when it comes to enterprise apps used by ordinary workers. But Zocalo is a move in that direction.

As Janakiram MSV, principal analyst at Janakiram & Associates, says, “Zocalo is an indication of Amazon’s ambitious plan to become the one-stop shop for enterprise IT.”

In response to his newest big competitor, Box CEO Aaron Levie said in a statement, according to Geekwire:

It’s an incredibly exciting time for the cloud content category, and Amazon’s entry underscores the scale of the market opportunity. Amazon Zocalo looks like a useful service for file storage and sharing. At Box, we’re laser focused on offering the security, scalability, collaboration and cross-platform support that enterprises require to be more productive and competitive across workforces of hundreds of thousands of employees.

Amazon Zocalo is currently available only for limited preview. If you’d like to get on the waiting list, you can sign up here.

Here are some screenshots of Zocalo:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.