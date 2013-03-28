Amazon Now Lets You Look Up IMDB Information While Watching A TV Show On Your Kindle Fire

Amazon announced today that its X-Ray feature for movies on Kindle Fire devices will now work with several popular TV shows.
X-Ray is a neat feature first introduced on the Kindle Fire HD last year that lets you get information from IMDB about actors in a scene while watching a movie.
Amazon said X-Ray will work on most of the popular shows in its library and will expand to more soon.
For now, X-Ray will only work on Kindle Fire HD tablets and the Amazon Instant streaming app on Nintendo’s Wii video game console.
