Amazon Now Lets You Look Up IMDB Information While Watching A TV Show On Your Kindle Fire

X-Ray on the Kindle Fire HD.

Amazon announced today that its X-Ray feature for movies on Kindle Fire devices will now work with several popular TV shows.



X-Ray is a neat feature first introduced on the Kindle Fire HD last year that lets you get information from IMDB about actors in a scene while watching a movie.

Amazon said X-Ray will work on most of the popular shows in its library and will expand to more soon.

For now, X-Ray will only work on Kindle Fire HD tablets and the Amazon Instant streaming app on Nintendo’s Wii video game console.

