Amazon Is Launching An Email And Calendar Service For Businesses

Amazon is launching a corporate email and calendar service called WorkMail to take on Microsoft and Google, Forbes contributor Ben Kepes reports.

“Customers are not happy with their current email solution,” Adam Selipsky, an executive with Amazon Web Services, told the Wall Street Journal. “A lot of customers feel those solutions are expensive and complex.”

The company boasts that its services will be more simple and secure than those of Google, which offers its Google for Work suite, or Microsoft’s Office 365 Services.

WorkMail is replacing the “unseen technology” behind corporate email. That means employees using Amazon’s product will still be able to use existing front-end email services like Microsoft Outlook, although they will also have an Amazon-created option. If a company already uses a bunch of Amazon Web Services products, integrating WorkMail might be an appealing option.

Amazon WorkMail will cost $US4 per user per month for a 50GB mailbox, Kepes reports, and the service will launch in Q2.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

