Amazon Working On Thinner, Faster Kindle (Not Touch Screen, Not In colour)

A new Kindle is coming in August, and it will be thinner and more responsive than the current Kindle, Bloomberg reports.



The screen will still be black and white, but it will have a sharper resolution. Because it is more responsive, the pages turn more quickly.

Also, Bloomberg says there’s no touch screen technology planned for the next Kindle.

Let’s hope a snappier Kindle means Amazon can offer a better browser.

The Kindle looks positively dull compared the iPad. If the Kindle is cheap, offers a great book reading and web surfing experience, then it can remain competitive with the iPad, and all the other iPad-like tablets are in the works.

