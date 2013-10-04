Report: Amazon Is Secretly Working On A Smartphone With 3D Eye-Tracking

Rumours of Amazon working on a smartphone

started years ago.

Now, there’s even more evidence that Amazon is working on not just one, but two smartphones.

There’s a cheap model and an expensive one, TechCrunch reports, citing inside sources.

The expensive model, dubbed “Smith,” will reportedly have a 3D user interface. TechCrunch’s sources say the phone will have four cameras, with one located at each corner of the phone, to track your eye and head motions. So the actual screen is not truly 3D, but simply gives the impression of 3D.

“Smith” will also reportedly have an image recognition feature so that you can take a picture of an object and find it on Amazon. But it may not be available when Amazon initially releases the phone, which reportedly won’t be this year.

It’s not clear which operating system it’ll run, but it will likely be some modified version of Android.

The “cheap” phone will reportedly sport an operating system similar to the FireOS on the Kindle Fire tablet. Unlike “Smith,” Amazon wants to launch the cheap phone sometime this year. Though, Amazon has previously said that it has no plans to release a phone this year.

Amazon is being very cautious with these phones inside its Lab126 facility, where it makes hardware. Employees aren’t allowed to bring the phones outside of the building, and they must be internally transported inside a locked metal case.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

