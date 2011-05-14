rumour: Amazon Is Working On A Bunch Of Android Tablets, Not Just One

A new rumour is circulating that Amazon is not just working on one, but several Android devices that are scheduled to launch in time for the holiday season.



We already know a tablet is in the works, but now a tipster tells Android And Me that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There could be a few different sizes (likely in the 7 and 10-inch ranges) plus an Amazon smartphone.

It’ll be more like “an entire family” of Android devices, the tipster says.

It seems a little out there that Amazon would risk releasing several tablets at once. But it wouldn’t shock us to see at least a tablet and phone.

