Amazon is working on a secretive project called 'Amazon Flex'

An Amazon facility in Kirkland, Washington is getting ready to launch a brand-new service called “Amazon Flex,” GeekWire reports.

Though the company has not yet disclosed what the service is, GeekWire speculates that it will be a way for customers to pick up packages at the company’s new facility.

A sign advertising Amazon Flex at the Kirkland building is a small hint. It reads: “Please take a ticket located behind you. Please look for your number on the top corner of the wall on your left. Proceed to pick up your package once your number is displayed.”

Documents obtained by GeekWire suggest that the Kirkland facility, as well as other locations in North Seattle and downtown, are being used to launch Prime Now, Amazon’s one-hour delivery service, in the Seattle area.

The company has also filed liquor licenses for those three facilities, which indicates that instant alcohol delivery might be available on Prime Now in Seattle.

Amazon has not yet announced that it plans to bring Prime Now to Seattle. The speedy delivery option first launched for Prime members in New York City in December 2014.

It’s still unclear how Amazon Flex relates to the company’s plans for Prime Now.

Amazon did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

