Amazon Working On A Subscription Video Package Like Netflix Streaming

Photo: AP

Amazon is working on a “Netflix-like subscription service,” for movies and TV shows, the Wall Street Journal reports.The streaming package could get bundled in with Amazon‘s $79 per year Amazon prime service, according to the report. If this is true, it could be a better deal than Netflix’s streaming only package which costs $95 annually, and doesn’t include free shipping on purchases from Amazon.



The caveat — this is early talk. Who knows what will happen. Apple tried to assemble a similar video package not that long ago and was rejected.

