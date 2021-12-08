Videos show Amazon warehouse workers dancing and singing karaoke during the server outage that halted work

A worker at an Amazon warehouse. Mark Lennihan/AP

Amazon’s servers crashed on Tuesday, bringing some warehouse work and deliveries to a standstill.

Videos show workers passing the time with karaoke sessions, dance parties, and baseball games.

“Once in a lifetime opportunity at Amazon,” one warehouse worker wrote on TikTok. “I’m taking advantage.”

Amazon’s servers experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday, bringing some warehouse work and package deliveries to a halt. While the AWS outage brought down services like Netflix, Tinder, and Disney+, some Amazon employees turned to fun ways to pass the time during the e-commerce giant’s rare pause in work.

Dozens of TikTok videos under the hashtag #Amazondown show workers dancing, singing karaoke, and playing baseball to pass the time. “Once in a lifetime thing at Amazon,” one user wrote. “I’m taking advantage fashooooo.”

The videos offer a glimpse inside Amazon warehouses during the company’s massive shutdown — from an adorable pup singing along to “Who Let the Dogs Out” to an impressive robot costume constructed entirely out of Amazon boxes.

The AWS outage was resolved around 7:30 EST on Tuesday, according to the Amazon Service Health Dashboard.

Warehouse dance parties broke out in several locations.

“What we were doing while amazon servers were down today for 6 hours.. lots of dancing and karaoke,” one TikTok user wrote.

While deliveries stalled, one worker put unused Amazon boxes to good use.

One Amazon warehouse appeared to have a ping pong table, foosball, and Connect Four available for workers.

“Amazon system down nationwide … got paid to mess around all morning,” one user captioned a video showing a game of baseball.

This warehouse used Amazon’s yellow storage crates to create a game for employees.

The rare pause in work was welcomed by many Amazon workers.