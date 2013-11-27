Amazon Workers In Germany Threaten Strikes To Disrupt Christmas Gift Deliveries

Yesterday, nearly 1,000 Amazon employees participated in strikes at two warehouses in Germany,

The Wall Street Journal Reports.

The Ver.di union said about 600 workers at Amazon’s Bad Hersfeld site and another 400 at its Leipzig site took part in the strikes.

The union said it was willing to disrupt delivery of Christmas gifts, too, the WSJ reported:

“It lies completely in Amazon’s hands whether more strikes will take place in the upcoming Christmas season,” said Ver.di representative Mechthild Middeke. The workers were striking because of wages and benefits.

Amazon has been a target of repeated strikes this year in Germany, which is the second largest market after the US. This time, the workers were striking because of wages and benefits.

“The moment Amazon agrees to talks we’ll be sitting at the table instead of standing in the door,” said Ver.di representative Mechthild Middeke. “Employees need an appropriate and reliable wage determined by collective agreement rather than by the employer alone.”

Among the benefits a collective wage agreement would bring is a Christmas bonus.

The union acknowledged that Amazon initiated a one-time payment of €400 to €600 ($542 to $US813) to be paid this month. But Ver.di stressed the payment was less than half of what employees could expect if the company participated in collective agreements.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.