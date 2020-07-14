An Amazon worker has been arrested after reportedly ramming his car into a fulfillment centre and then driving to other side of building and doing it again

Ben Gilbert/Business Insider An Amazon fulfillment centre in Staten Island, NY.

An Amazon employee in Thornton, Colorado has been arrested after reportedly driving his car into a fulfillment centre twice on Saturday night.

A Thornton police spokesperson told 9News that an altercation between the employee and management triggered the incident, though an Amazon spokesperson said this was not the case.

Amazon said it is still assessing the damage and had not determined a final cost yet.

“The safety of our employees is our top priority,” the Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider in a statement. “We’re working with the Thornton Police Department on their investigation of this incident.”

An angry Amazon employee reportedly caused damage to an Amazon fulfillment centre in Thornton Colorado after driving his car into the building on Saturday night, Thornton police confirmed to 9News in a report.

The employee reportedly struck the facility located at Interstate 25 and East 144th Avenue after an altercation with management, a Thornton police spokesperson told 9News. According to police, the employee backed his car into two sets of exterior doors in the centre. He then drove his car around to the opposite side of the building and did the same thing.

An Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider that there was no argument with a member of management preceding the incident.

Though Amazon reportedly estimated the damage to be worth about $US60,000 to Thornton police, a company spokesperson said that Amazon is still assessing the damage and had not determined a final cost yet.

The Amazon Thornton centre, which stretches 2.4 million square feet, is a robotics warehouse where robots assist hundreds of associates ship smaller-sized items.

The employee, who was later identified as Steven Cohen, 33, was arrested on suspicion criminal mischief and booked in the Adams County Jail.

