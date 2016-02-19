Amazon buys Woody Allen's new movie starring Steve Carell and Kristen Stewart

Woody Allen’s latest movie has found a home: Amazon.

Amazon Studios bought North American rights to the feature, including theatrical and streaming, according to a press release from the company.

The untitled film was shot last summer in New York and Los Angeles. It’s a romantic comedy set in the 1930s with a cast full of stars, including Steve Carell, Jesse Eisenberg, Blake Lively, Parker Posey, Kristen Stewart, and Corey Stoll.

“Like all beginning relationships, there is much hope, mutual affection, and genuine goodwill — the lawsuits come later,” said Allen in the press release, in an apparent joke.

Amazon is planning for a summer 2016 release, opening in theatres and then going to Amazon Prime, similar to how the streaming giant rolled out Spike Lee’s “Chi-Raq.”

Woody Allen also has a series in the works at Amazon, which he’ll star in alongside Miley Cyrus and Elaine May — and unlikely grouping if there ever was one.

NOW WATCH: Watch Johnny Depp play Donald Trump in a new Funny or Die movie



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.