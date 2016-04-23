Amazon won't sell non-Prime members certain popular movies and video games

Amazon won’t sell customers who aren’t Prime members certain video games and movies.

One of the benefits of Amazon’s Prime program is that it gives members exclusive access to some items. This selection includes a rotating roster of popular video games, Blu-rays, and DVDs. Non-Prime members in the US can’t buy titles like Oscar-winning “Birdman” on Blu-ray or “GTA V” for PS4 from Amazon.

Spotted by Videogamer.com, this initiative, which has been going for quite some time, affects customers in the UK as well (though the selection is different).

Non-Prime customers can still buy these titles from third-party sellers on Amazon’s platform, but not from Amazon directly.

Here is how a non-Prime US customer sees a listing for “GTA V” for PS4:

And when you click for more details:

And here is how a non-Prime US customer sees a listing for the “Birdman” Blu-ray:

Techspot put together a partial list of the games reserved for Prime members in different locations. Bear in mind, this list is constantly changing and differs between the US and UK:

“GTA V,” “Rainbow Six: Siege” and “Far Cry Primal,” “Minecraft,” “FIFA 16,” “Dishonored: Definitive Edition,” “Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor,” “Elder Scrolls Online,” “Assassin’s Creed Syndicate,” “Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeroes,” “Battlefield Hardline,” and “Farming Simulator.”

Amazon was not immediately available to comment to Business Insider, but provided the following statement to Videogamer.com:

One of the many benefits of Amazon Prime is access to exclusive selection on a number of great products. Customers who are not Prime members can sign-up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, or they can purchase those items from a Marketplace seller.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

