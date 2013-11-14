You Can Tell Your Facebook Friends What You Want Them To Buy You On Amazon

The holidays are coming up, folks, and Amazon wants to help you avoid the messy scenario of getting something you didn’t want by letting your Facebook friends see what’s on your “Wish List.”

As Amazon teams up with Facebook to try to make shopping more social (you can opt into connecting your FB and Amazon accounts here), it will allow you to see which of your friends has reviewed or wished for any item that you’re browsing.

You can also create your own public Wish List so you can broadcast what your ideal gifties are. Those Wish List items will show up while your friends are browsing or you can post them directly to Facebook like this:

Check out the full brief here.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

