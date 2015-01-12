Amazon Just Upset HBO And Netflix To Win Its First Golden Globe

Amazon Prime Instant Video just upset both HBO and Netflix to win its first Golden Globe.

“Transparent,” starring Jeffrey Tambor as a father who comes out as transgender to his adult children, won the Golden Globe for Best TV series, musical or comedy.

Tambor accepted the award on stage with executive producer Jill Soloway.

“I want to thank the trans community. They are our family. They make this possible,” said Soloway.

When the series first premiered, Tambor told AFP the show was a game changer.

“Transparent” has been renewed for a second season on Amazon.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

