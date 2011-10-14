Amazon Secretly Experimenting With Physical Lockers For Package Shipments In New York And Seattle

Photo: Flickr Carl Malamud

Amazon is rolling out a new system of lockers for customers who don’t want to receive their shipments at home, and New York is apparently the second test location after Seattle.Todd Bishop of Geekwire has been all over this story, after discovering one of the first lockers at a 7-11 in Seattle a couple months ago.



Yesterday, he tested it and it worked, and today he reported that the Amazon check-out site lists eight locations in Manhattan, including D’Agostino, Gristedes, and Rite-Aid stores.

The locker service isn’t available for all Amazon buyers. To check if you can get it, go to your Amazon Address Book and see if it lets you search for a locker.

Amazon hasn’t commented on the service at all.

