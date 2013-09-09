MOBILE INSIGHTS: Amazon Won't Be Getting Into The Smartphone Business This Year

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.

Also, when it comes, Amazon’s handset won’t be a free phone, according to the article. Many analysts speculated that Amazon would launch a free or near-free heavily subsidized handset to boost its content distribution business. Read >

China’s Middle-Range Smartphone Buyers Will Buy A $US350 iPhone (Business Insider)

Business Insider’s Jay Yarow argues that analysts have it wrong when they say that Apple’s rumoured 5C smartphone would be too expensive for Chinese consumers if it’s priced above $US300. He quotes China smartphone market analysts who say that price range is firmly in the Chinese middle-range. Read >

Instagram Says Ads Are Coming Next Year (WSJ)

Emily White, director of business operations, said that the 150 million-user social network will begin selling ad space within the next year. The company may experience some backlash from it users who currently enjoy ad-free newsfeeds. Read>

Vodafone Will Boost Its 4G Network With All That Verizon Cash (Juniper)

$10 billion from the Verizon acquisition of Verizon Wireless will be allocated to Vodafone’s 4G Network fund, Project Spring. The majority of this will be used to increase 4G coverage to 90% in the company’s five largest markets. Read >

Samsung Gains 2.1 Percentage Points In The U.S. Smartphone Market (ComScore)

In July, Samsung had a 24.1% share of U.S. smartphone subscribers. This is up 2.1 points (9.5%) from April. Apple still leads the market with a 40.4% market share. Read >



New Roaming Charge Ban Could Cost Carriers $US9 Billion (Guardian)

A leaked draft legislation set to be published by the European Commission next week proposes to ban roaming charges in Europe. This would force carriers to adopt a flat rate for service at home and abroad. It would also force carriers to form partnerships in areas where they do not own a network. Read more >

The NSA Spends $US250 million A Year To Weaken Networks (Guardian)

The NSA has been using taxpayer money to weaken network security according to internal documents released by Glenn Greenwald. Read >

Millennialmedia

iOS Responsible For 60% Of Impressions In The Asia Pacific (Millennial Media)

Year-over-year iOS impressions grew in the Asia-Pacific by 11 percentage points to 34%. This is in contrast to Android which lost 4 points. But Android still leads in the region with 60% of all impressions. Read more >

Mobile Checkout Improvements That Increase Conversions (NoPorkPies)

Check out this list of tips from No Pork Pies on how to optimise mobile checkouts to improve conversion rates:

1. Minimize the amount of forms in your checkout

2. Break checkouts into simple stages

3. Make checkout progress visual

4. Add “back” buttons for easy information editing

5. Optimise the checkout screen for touchscreens

6. Don’t make registration a necessity. Add a “guest checkout” option

7. Include quick payment options like PayPal, Google Wallet, and Amazon Checkout

8. Get rid of all unnecessary content — it is just a distraction

9. Boost credibility by including security reassurances

10. If you offer in-store pickup include geolocation so users can find the nearest location

11. Make sure your checkout loads lightening fast

Read >

